Rising number of homeless children dubbed ‘humanitarian crisis’

Aine Fox
Surge in parents turning to baby banks as UK’s child poverty crisis laid bare
  • A record 172,420 dependent children were living in temporary accommodation across England by the end of June, marking a continuous quarterly increase since 2021.
  • Major homelessness charities have condemned the figures, describing the situation as "utterly shameful" and a "humanitarian crisis", with some noting the number of children could fill Wembley Stadium almost twice over.
  • Campaigners are urging Chancellor Rachel Reeves to unfreeze housing benefit in the upcoming Budget and for the Government to publish its long-awaited homelessness strategy.
  • Overall, 132,410 households were in temporary accommodation at the end of June, representing a 7.6 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
  • Homelessness Minister Alison McGovern acknowledged the severity of the situation but highlighted a decrease in households with children in bed and breakfast accommodation, outlining government investment and plans to tackle the root causes.
