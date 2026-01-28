Charities issue stark warning over decline in children’s mental health
- Leading charities have warned that mental health services for children and young people in the UK are struggling to meet demand amid a sharp rise in emotional distress and diagnosable illnesses.
- A new report from Future Minds indicates the UK “lags behind” comparable nations in young people's life satisfaction, identifying this as a critical challenge.
- Thousands of young people face long waits or are turned away from specialist care, with early support often insufficient or unavailable, leading to inadequate help.
- The Future Minds report proposes a "road-map" for the government, recommending shifts towards community-based care, digital tools and prevention, including embedding wellbeing support in schools.
- A Mumsnet survey found 77 per cent of parents are concerned about their child's mental health, with anxiety, self-esteem issues, and school-related stress being the most frequently reported problems.