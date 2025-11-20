More children taking days off school to prioritise their mental health
- A new survey found that three-quarters of parents have allowed their children to take 'duvet days' from school for emotional reasons, with 40 per cent doing so more than once.
- Parents reported an average of six such days off per school year, with 75 per cent observing improved child behaviour afterwards and 97 per cent prioritising mental health over academic success.
- The survey indicated that 32 per cent of parents are more relaxed about school attendance than five years ago, partly due to working from home, and almost three in five take children out for term-time holidays.
- The report expressed concern that some families view school as optional, citing reasons like cinema trips or hairdressing appointments for absence, despite ONS research linking increased absence to mental ill health.
- The Department for Education responded by highlighting efforts to improve attendance, including a 'support first' approach and expanding access to mental health support teams.