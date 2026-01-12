Parents to be told exactly how much screen time children should be allowed
- New official guidance on recommended screen time for children under five is set to be published in April.
- Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson highlighted concerns that 98 per cent of two-year-olds watch screens daily, leading to difficulties in children's conversation and concentration.
- Government research has linked higher screen use in under-twos to poorer language development, with children watching five hours daily saying significantly fewer words than those watching 44 minutes.
- The guidance, which Ms Phillipson stated would be 'shaped by parents, not dictated to them,' aims to help families navigate developmental challenges and suggest alternatives to screen time.
- A national working group, led by Dame Rachel de Souza and Professor Russell Viner, will involve parents, children, and early years practitioners in developing the advice.