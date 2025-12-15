Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chile elects most right-wing government in 35 years

Far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast wins Chile’s presidential election
  • Ultra-conservative José Antonio Kast has secured a decisive victory in Chile’s presidential runoff election.
  • Kast garnered over 58 per cent of votes, triumphing over his leftist rival, Jeannette Jara, who received just over 41 per cent.
  • His win will lead to Chile’s most right-wing government in 35 years of democratic rule.
  • Kast's campaign resonated with voters through pledges to tackle rising crime, deport undocumented immigrants, and revitalise the economy.
  • The election outcome reflects a broader trend in Latin America of incumbent governments being replaced, often by right-wing leaders, driven by public concerns over issues like migration and organised crime.
