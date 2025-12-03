Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chile bans mobile phones from classrooms in ‘cultural change’

  • Chile has officially banned mobile phones and other smart devices from elementary and middle school classrooms, with the measure set to take effect from the 2026 school year.
  • Education Minister Nicolás Cataldo hailed the decision as a "cultural change" aimed at improving student socialisation, concentration, and learning.
  • The move aligns Chile with other countries, including France, Brazil, and China, which have implemented similar restrictions on smartphone use in schools.
  • The ban addresses long-standing concerns from parents and teachers regarding the detrimental effects of smartphones on students' learning and emotional development.
  • Studies, including one by the OECD and an analysis in the UK, suggest that digital devices disrupt learning and that phone bans can lead to improved academic performance and pupil wellbeing.
