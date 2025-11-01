Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Study finds chimpanzees are capable of this human trait

  • A new study suggests chimpanzees are capable of making rational decisions, similar to humans, by critically assessing the quality of evidence.
  • Published in the journal Science, the research explored how primates updated their conclusions based on new information about a treat's location.
  • In the experiment, chimpanzees were presented with two boxes, one containing food, and given initial evidence before receiving a new clue.
  • Researchers found that chimpanzees maintained their initial choice if the first clue was stronger, but switched boxes when the new evidence was more compelling.
  • The study also revealed that chimpanzees understood when a clue was misleading, such as a box only containing a picture of food, invalidating the initial evidence.
