China and Japan row deepens with fresh ban
- China has imposed a blanket ban on all Japanese seafood imports, escalating a diplomatic row between the two Asian economic powerhouses.
- This decision follows remarks by Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, who suggested a military response if a Chinese assault on Taiwan threatened Japan's survival.
- Beijing demanded a retraction of Takaichi's comments and advised its citizens against travelling to Japan, leading to widespread travel cancellations and economic concerns.
- The re-imposed seafood ban reverses a partial easing of restrictions from 2023, which were initially implemented due to Japan's release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
- The ban and travel boycott are expected to significantly impact Japan's seafood exporters and its tourism-dependent economy, with cultural events also being affected.