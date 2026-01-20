Controversial plans for Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London approved by government
- The UK government has approved plans for a controversial Chinese "super-embassy" at Royal Mint Court in London, despite significant security concerns and warnings from international allies.
- Local Government Secretary Steve Reed gave the green light for the development, which reportedly includes 208 secret rooms and a hidden chamber near critical data cables.
- Critics fear the hidden chamber could be used for surveillance of financial communications and the secret rooms for the detention of dissidents.
- The government argues the embassy will consolidate China's diplomatic presence from seven buildings to one, potentially offering security benefits and removing a diplomatic hurdle.
- Opponents, including local residents and the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, plan to challenge the decision through a judicial review.