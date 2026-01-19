Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

China’s population shrinks again as incentives fail to boost birth rate

People catch a sight of the snow-covered Forbidden City from a pavilion with lantern decorations at the Jingshan Park a day after the snow fall, in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
People catch a sight of the snow-covered Forbidden City from a pavilion with lantern decorations at the Jingshan Park a day after the snow fall, in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • China is grappling with a persistent population decline, with its total population shrinking for the fourth consecutive year to 1.404 billion in 2025.
  • The number of new births in China fell significantly to 7.92 million in 2025, a 17% decrease from the previous year, continuing a long-term downward trend.
  • Chinese authorities have introduced various incentives, including cash subsidies for families and controversial measures such as taxing condoms, to encourage more births.
  • Despite these efforts and the abandonment of the one-child policy, the initiatives have not reversed the demographic trend, with the fertility rate estimated to be around 1.
  • Families often cite the high costs and pressures of raising children in a competitive society, exacerbated by an economic downturn, as key reasons for having fewer children.

