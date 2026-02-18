China unveils martial arts humanoid robots during Lunar New Year festivities
- China unveiled nunchuck-wielding humanoid robots as part of its Lunar New Year celebrations.
- The robots showcased their martial arts skills during the annual China Media Group’s Spring Festival Gala on Monday.
- Two dozen Unitree bots performed various stunts, including backflips, vaulting over obstacles, and wielding swords.
- The performance was noted as a significant improvement compared to the previous year's less dynamic robot display.
- The Chinese embassy in the US highlighted the rapid evolution of Chinese humanoid robots.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks