Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

China unveils martial arts humanoid robots during Lunar New Year festivities

  • China unveiled nunchuck-wielding humanoid robots as part of its Lunar New Year celebrations.
  • The robots showcased their martial arts skills during the annual China Media Group’s Spring Festival Gala on Monday.
  • Two dozen Unitree bots performed various stunts, including backflips, vaulting over obstacles, and wielding swords.
  • The performance was noted as a significant improvement compared to the previous year's less dynamic robot display.
  • The Chinese embassy in the US highlighted the rapid evolution of Chinese humanoid robots.
