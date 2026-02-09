UK intelligence chiefs issue ‘urgent’ spy briefing
- Britain's intelligence chiefs have delivered urgent, closed-door briefings to leaders from over 70 universities and officials from all UK political parties regarding significant foreign interference threats.
- MI5 and the National Cyber Security Centre detailed methods used by hostile states, including China and Russia, to influence academic research, teaching content, and manipulate political processes.
- Concerns were raised about Chinese agents using professional networking sites like LinkedIn and financial inducements to recruit academic staff and students.
- A package of measures, backed by a £3 million investment, includes a secure portal for universities to report suspicious approaches directly to security services and a new proactive advisory service.
- This initiative follows previous warnings about Chinese espionage and a review into foreign financial interference, with a UK university recently apologising for halting research into forced labour in China due to external pressure.
