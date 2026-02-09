Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK intelligence chiefs issue ‘urgent’ spy briefing

MI5 chief says China presents daily threat to UK security as he admits frustration over spy case collapse
  • Britain's intelligence chiefs have delivered urgent, closed-door briefings to leaders from over 70 universities and officials from all UK political parties regarding significant foreign interference threats.
  • MI5 and the National Cyber Security Centre detailed methods used by hostile states, including China and Russia, to influence academic research, teaching content, and manipulate political processes.
  • Concerns were raised about Chinese agents using professional networking sites like LinkedIn and financial inducements to recruit academic staff and students.
  • A package of measures, backed by a £3 million investment, includes a secure portal for universities to report suspicious approaches directly to security services and a new proactive advisory service.
  • This initiative follows previous warnings about Chinese espionage and a review into foreign financial interference, with a UK university recently apologising for halting research into forced labour in China due to external pressure.

