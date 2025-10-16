Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

MI5 boss says Chinese spies pose threat to UK ‘every day’

Sir Keir Starmer has come under attack over the collapse of the China spying trial (Leon Neal/PA)
  • MI5's Director General, Sir Ken McCallum, revealed the Security Service conducted an operation against a Chinese threat within the last week.
  • Sir Ken stated that "Chinese state actors" pose a daily national security threat to the UK, citing cyber espionage, technology transfer, and interference in public life.
  • He expressed frustration over the collapse of the spying trial against Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, who were accused of passing secrets to China.
  • The Crown Prosecution Service dropped the case due to a lack of evidence proving China was a national security threat, though Sir Ken noted the alleged activity was still disrupted.
  • Sir Ken emphasised the UK must resolutely defend itself against Chinese threats while maintaining a substantive relationship with Beijing, with the balance being a government decision.
