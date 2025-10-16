MI5 boss says Chinese spies pose threat to UK ‘every day’
- MI5's Director General, Sir Ken McCallum, revealed the Security Service conducted an operation against a Chinese threat within the last week.
- Sir Ken stated that "Chinese state actors" pose a daily national security threat to the UK, citing cyber espionage, technology transfer, and interference in public life.
- He expressed frustration over the collapse of the spying trial against Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, who were accused of passing secrets to China.
- The Crown Prosecution Service dropped the case due to a lack of evidence proving China was a national security threat, though Sir Ken noted the alleged activity was still disrupted.
- Sir Ken emphasised the UK must resolutely defend itself against Chinese threats while maintaining a substantive relationship with Beijing, with the balance being a government decision.