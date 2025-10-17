Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

MI5 chief expresses ‘frustration’ over China spy crisis

MI5 chief says China presents daily threat to UK security as he admits frustration over spy case collapse
  • MI5 Director General Sir Ken McCallum expressed "frustration" over the collapse of a China spying case, revealing the UK faces "daily" national security threats from Beijing, including a thwarted attack this week.
  • The collapsed case involved Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, who were accused of passing intelligence to China, with Sir Ken highlighting China's efforts in cyber espionage and interference in UK public life.
  • The Crown Prosecution Service unexpectedly dropped charges against the two men, leading to a formal inquiry by the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy and increased pressure on the Prime Minister.
  • Witness statements from Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Collins, published after the case collapsed, described China as a "highly capable" threat conducting "large-scale espionage operations" against the UK.
  • Both accused men deny wrongdoing, with Christopher Berry stating he provided reports for trade links based on public information, and Christopher Cash asserting he never intentionally assisted Chinese intelligence.
