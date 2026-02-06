Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why China wants to build a ‘Starlink killer’ weapon to block Elon Musk’s satellites

  • Chinese scientists have developed a compact, ultra-powerful energy generator for next-generation high-power microwave (HPM) weapons.
  • The device, named TPG1000Cs, measures just four metres long and weighs five tons, making it significantly smaller than previous prototypes.
  • Its miniaturisation was achieved by using a special liquid insulating material, Midel 7131, which enhances energy storage and insulation.
  • This compact generator can be mounted on trucks, aircraft, or even satellites, and is capable of producing electrical pulses reaching 20 gigawatts.
  • The development is seen in the context of China's concerns over the potential military applications of satellite constellations like SpaceX's Starlink, which they aim to disrupt.
