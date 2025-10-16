China accused of ‘large-scale espionage’ in collapsed spy case witness statements
- Labour prime minister Keir Starmer is facing questions after witness statements were published regarding a collapsed spying case against two men accused of working for China.
- Deputy national security adviser Matt Collins described China's intelligence services as highly capable and conducting large-scale espionage operations that threaten the UK's prosperity and democratic institutions.
- Collins' statements also highlighted the government's commitment to pursuing a positive relationship with Beijing, despite the identified espionage threats.
- The Crown Prosecution Service dropped charges against Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, who deny wrongdoing, stating that evidence did not show China represented a national security threat at the time of the alleged offences.
- The released documents detail allegations that the accused passed sensitive information, including about ministers likely to be promoted, which Collins assessed as prejudicial to UK safety and interests.