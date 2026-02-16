Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Big new change means UK tourists can now visit China easier than ever

China visa for UK holidaymakers will be dropped very soon
  • China will implement visa-free entry for ordinary passport holders from the UK and Canada, effective from 17 February 2026.
  • The new policy permits stays of up to 30 days for purposes including business, tourism, family visits, exchange and transit.
  • Initially, the visa waiver is temporary, scheduled to run until the end of 2026, aligning the UK with many other nations.
  • Travel industry experts anticipate a substantial increase in tourism and business travel to China following the removal of the previously complex and expensive visa application process.
  • This change is expected to enhance China's competitiveness against other popular Asian destinations, although concerns have been raised about potential increases in airfares.
