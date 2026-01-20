Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

MI5 issue warning over Chinese embassy in London

Opponents of the new Chinese embassy have said they will continue their campaign through the courts (PA Wire)
  • The UK government has approved plans for a new Chinese "super-embassy" at the former Royal Mint site in London.
  • This decision was made despite warnings from MI5 and GCHQ that national security risks associated with the site cannot be entirely eliminated.
  • Concerns have been raised about the embassy potentially containing secret rooms and a hidden chamber near vital financial data cables, and its possible use for detaining dissidents.
  • Campaigners and some politicians, including the Liberal Democrats and shadow foreign secretary, have criticised the approval, with some labelling it a "colossal spy hub".
  • The government defends its decision, stating that intelligence agencies have implemented extensive measures to manage any risks, and that establishing embassies is a normal aspect of international diplomacy.
