Year of the Horse: Behind the Lunar New Year symbol for 2026
- Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, Tet, or Seollal, is a major festival celebrated across various Asian countries and by diaspora communities worldwide.
- The festival begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and concludes 15 days later, with its dates typically falling between late January and mid-February.
- In the Chinese zodiac, 2026 will be the Year of the Horse, symbolising freedom, vitality, and ambition, and is seen as a time for new opportunities.
- Traditional celebrations involve wearing red, decorating with red lanterns, setting off firecrackers to ward off the mythical monster Nian, and exchanging money in red envelopes.
- The festivities also include ancestor worship rituals and the consumption of specific traditional foods, such as dumplings, rice cakes, and "long-life noodles," which vary by culture.
