Chinese ‘super embassy’ set to be approved in central London despite spying row
- Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly set to approve a new 20,000 square metre Chinese embassy in central London.
- MI5 and MI6 have reportedly given their approval, with the Home Office and Foreign Office not expected to raise formal objections.
- The decision is linked to Sir Keir's planned bilateral visit to China early next year, aimed at strengthening economic and diplomatic ties.
- This approval comes despite ongoing concerns about Chinese espionage and recent warnings from MI5 regarding threats to UK national security.
- Security minister Dan Jarvis announced an "espionage action plan" and significant investment to counter state threats, while China has denied all allegations.