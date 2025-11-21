Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chinese ‘super embassy’ set to be approved in central London despite spying row

Dan Jarvis says Government will not tolerate “covert and calculated” espionage attempts from China
  • Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly set to approve a new 20,000 square metre Chinese embassy in central London.
  • MI5 and MI6 have reportedly given their approval, with the Home Office and Foreign Office not expected to raise formal objections.
  • The decision is linked to Sir Keir's planned bilateral visit to China early next year, aimed at strengthening economic and diplomatic ties.
  • This approval comes despite ongoing concerns about Chinese espionage and recent warnings from MI5 regarding threats to UK national security.
  • Security minister Dan Jarvis announced an "espionage action plan" and significant investment to counter state threats, while China has denied all allegations.
