Woman sues Chipotle after biting ‘into a rodent’ in burrito bowl

  • New York City woman Gia Bernhardt is suing Chipotle, DoorDash, and her delivery driver, claiming she bit into a rodent in her burrito bowl.
  • Bernhardt's lawsuit alleges she suffered "pain, shock and severe mental anguish" and "permanent" injuries after ordering from a Manhattan Chipotle on January 11.
  • The complaint states the rodent was "within the plaintiff’s mouth after biting into the meal" and argues Chipotle should have known its product was dangerous.
  • Chipotle has strongly denied the allegations, stating it will "vigorously defend" against the claims and highlighting its "industry-leading food safety practices."
  • The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, with the article also referencing past rodent-related incidents at other Chipotle locations.
