The sweet snack that is providing a solution to electronic waste

Zinc-based electronic circuit boards can be printed on paper, bioplastics and chocolate
Zinc-based electronic circuit boards can be printed on paper, bioplastics and chocolate (University of Glasgow)
  • Engineers at the University of Glasgow have developed new biodegradable circuit boards to address the growing problem of electronic waste.
  • The innovative design involves printing electronic circuits onto biodegradable surfaces like paper, bioplastics, and even chocolate using zinc instead of traditional copper.
  • These environmentally-friendly circuit boards can be safely disposed of through ordinary soil composting, offering a 'circular electronics' solution.
  • The new boards perform comparably to conventional circuit boards and have been successfully tested in various devices, including LED counters and temperature sensors.
  • This breakthrough aims to significantly reduce the estimated 62 million tonnes of electronics discarded globally in 2024, with potential impacts for consumer electronics and IoT devices.
