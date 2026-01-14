Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chocolate bars sold across US recalled over possible contamination

FDA Escalates Cheese Recall
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a nationwide recall of chocolate bars due to potential Salmonella contamination.
  • The company Spring & Mulberry has voluntarily recalled one lot of its Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar (Lot #025255) after routine testing by a third-party lab indicated possible Salmonella contamination.
  • The affected chocolate bars have been sold online and at select retail stores nationwide since September 15, 2025.
  • There have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions linked to this recall.
  • At the end of 2025, the FDA issued a recall for another chocolate brand, Fran’s Chocolate, over an unlisted allergen.

