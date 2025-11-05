TV anchor forced to admit brother’s election defeat live on air
- Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent, was defeated in the New York City mayoral race by Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani.
- NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo covered his brother's loss on air, stating that Andrew Cuomo is "not what Democrats want right now in their party."
- The TV anchor added, “At the end of the day, this outcome was always certain. The Democrat was going to win in New York City,” while also describing Mamdani’s victory as “a reaction to MAGA.”
- Andrew Cuomo conceded the race, asserting his campaign was "the right fight to wage" to challenge the Democratic party's direction.
- Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, celebrated his victory by declaring that "we have toppled a political dynasty."