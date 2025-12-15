Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dem senator blames Trump for ‘deliberate campaign’ to increase violence in US

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy says Trump has 'increased violence' in the US after Brown University shooting
  • Senator Chris Murphy accused Donald Trump of encouraging a “dizzying” campaign of violence in the U.S., following a mass shooting at Brown University.
  • Murphy stated that Trump's rhetoric and actions, including restoring gun rights to felons and cutting gun violence prevention funding, make violence more likely.
  • The White House, via deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson, retaliated by accusing Murphy and Democrats of inciting violence against ICE agents.
  • Jackson cited increased assaults on ICE officers and the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk as examples of violence from “The Violent Left.”
  • Murphy, a long-time advocate for gun safety, has previously criticized inaction in Washington on gun violence, notably after the Sandy Hook massacre.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in