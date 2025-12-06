Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pastor makes revelation about Barron Trump’s Christian faith

MTG says Trump was 'furious' with her over Epstein in 60 Minutes interview
  • Pastor Stuart Knechtle, a social media influencer, claims Barron Trump is "very close" to declaring his Christian faith following a late-night phone conversation.
  • Knechtle alleged he helped persuade Barron by recounting a friend's missionary work in Africa, which he said involved divine revelations.
  • The Independent has sought comment from the White House and Knechtle regarding the claims, with details of the alleged conversation remaining unconfirmed.
  • Both Stuart Knechtle and his father, Cliffe, are known in conservative circles and prayed for Donald Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign.
  • Donald Trump previously stated Barron was a fan of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and credited his son with connecting his 2024 campaign to right-leaning media.
