CNN’s Christiane Amanpour reveals ovarian cancer has returned
- Christiane Amanpour, CNN's chief international anchor, has announced the recurrence of her ovarian cancer, four years after her initial diagnosis.
- The 67-year-old British-Iranian journalist revealed on the Changing the Ovarian Cancer Story podcast that the condition is currently “very well-managed”.
- Amanpour first went public with her diagnosis in 2021, aiming to provide a public service and encourage people to listen to their bodies for early detection.
- She recounted how an unfamiliar pain in her side prompted her to seek medical attention, eventually leading to an ultrasound that confirmed the cancer.
- Dr Angela George, a consultant medical oncologist, explained that ovarian cancer is frequently misdiagnosed for extended periods, often mistaken for other conditions like IBS or reflux.