Tragedy as TV reporter and her husband are found dead inside home

Journalist Christina Chambers was killed in an incident police described as a suspected murder suicide
Journalist Christina Chambers was killed in an incident police described as a suspected murder suicide (WBRC)
  • Former WBRC sports reporter Christina Chambers and her husband, Johnny Rimes, were found dead in their Hoover, Alabama home Tuesday morning.
  • Police are investigating the deaths as a suspected murder-suicide, with both victims having sustained fatal gunshot wounds.
  • A three-year-old child was present in the home but was found unharmed by authorities.
  • Chambers, who worked for WBRC for over a decade and continued as a freelancer, was a beloved figure in sports broadcasting and journalism education.
  • Tributes from her former employer WBRC and Alabaster City Schools highlighted her dedication to her work, her students, and her family.
