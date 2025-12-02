Joanna Lumley warns of ‘crisis’ older adults face during Christmas
- Research by Age UK suggests over a million older people in the UK could spend Christmas Day alone this year.
- A poll of more than 2,600 individuals aged 65 and over found that 11 per cent will eat dinner alone on December 25, with 5 per cent having no contact with anyone all day.
- This data translates to an estimated 1.5 million people across the UK eating alone on Christmas Day.
- Age UK ambassador Dame Joanna Lumley described the situation as a “crisis hidden in plain sight,” warning of the “deafening silence” experienced by socially isolated older people during the festive season.
- Celebrities including Dame Judi Dench, Brian Cox and Miriam Margolyes are supporting Age UK's campaign, which provides companionship through volunteer calls and local events, urging public donations to combat loneliness.