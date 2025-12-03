Christmas drone display booed by disappointed families
- Attendees at the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Drone Show in West Sussex are demanding refunds after "technical difficulties" led to widespread disappointment.
- Many ticket holders reported that numerous drones failed to launch, making sky formations unclear, and the grand finale saw no drones take to the air.
- Spectators, some of whom paid hundreds of pounds and travelled long distances, expressed confusion and frustration, with some booing by the show's end.
- Lumina Drones, the organiser, apologised for not delivering the show to its usual high standards and is investigating the drone failures with manufacturers.
- A Facebook group for refunds has attracted over 1,000 members, while separate complaints were made about third-party food, drink, and parking services.