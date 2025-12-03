Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Christmas drone display booed by disappointed families

Drones failed to take off to make up the planned formations at the show
Drones failed to take off to make up the planned formations at the show (Sarah Monckton)
  • Attendees at the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Drone Show in West Sussex are demanding refunds after "technical difficulties" led to widespread disappointment.
  • Many ticket holders reported that numerous drones failed to launch, making sky formations unclear, and the grand finale saw no drones take to the air.
  • Spectators, some of whom paid hundreds of pounds and travelled long distances, expressed confusion and frustration, with some booing by the show's end.
  • Lumina Drones, the organiser, apologised for not delivering the show to its usual high standards and is investigating the drone failures with manufacturers.
  • A Facebook group for refunds has attracted over 1,000 members, while separate complaints were made about third-party food, drink, and parking services.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in