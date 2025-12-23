Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Snow on the forecast this Christmas? Brits to see mixed weather

Airport chief reveals tips for traveling this Christmas
  • Brits are forecast to experience a cold and windy Christmas Day, with many areas enjoying periods of sunshine.
  • Brisk easterly winds, strengthening from Christmas Eve, will make slightly below-average temperatures feel close to freezing across much of the country.
  • The Met Office is not predicting a white Christmas, though there is a very small chance of snow in Dartmoor as rain showers push into parts of Devon and Cornwall.
  • Most will wake up to a frosty Christmas Day morning, with temperatures peaking at 4C or 5C during the Christmas period and plummeting below freezing overnight.
  • December 24 and 25 are expected to be largely dry and sunny for most, with cloudier weather in the east and similar conditions continuing towards New Year's Eve.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in