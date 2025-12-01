Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This is the world’s top Christmas destination

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City
  • New York City has been named the top Christmas holiday destination for 2025 by hospitality trade publication Travel and Tour World.
  • The Big Apple earned its first-place ranking for transforming into a "holiday wonderland" with its iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree, dazzling window displays, ice-skating rinks, and festive markets.
  • Budapest, Hungary, secured second place, offering a traditional European Christmas atmosphere, while London came third, noted for its Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and Oxford Street displays.
  • Strasbourg, often called the "Capital of Christmas," was ranked fourth for its famous market, and Rovaniemi, Finland, Santa's official hometown, placed tenth.
  • Travel and Tour World's founder, Anup Kumar Keshan, stated that Christmas travel is a "global cultural phenomenon" uniting people through tradition and joy.
