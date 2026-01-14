Winter bills and Christmas spending put one third of Britons in the red
- A third (35 per cent) of people in the UK anticipate running short of cash before the end of January, primarily due to winter bills and festive spending.
- A majority (51 per cent) of those expecting a financial shortfall this month predict they will exhaust their monthly income by Thursday, 15 January.
- This means roughly one in six of all UK adults are expected to be in the red by mid-January.
- One in seven (14 per cent) individuals are planning to acquire new credit products this month to manage their finances, with 8 January being the most popular day for credit applications in 2025.
- Eleonore Hajek from Intuit Credit Karma advises those considering balance transfer cards to understand the terms and have a clear repayment plan to avoid further financial pressure.