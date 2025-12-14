Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

German authorities arrest five in connection to Christmas market plot

Reuters
A general view of the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany
A general view of the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany (Getty/iStock)
  • German authorities arrested five men suspected of planning a militant Islamist attack on a Christmas market in southern Bavaria.
  • The suspects, comprising three Moroccan nationals, one Egyptian, and one Syrian, were detained on Friday at the Suben border crossing between Germany and Austria.
  • Investigators believe the men intended to drive a vehicle into a crowded market in the Dingolfing-Landau area, aiming to cause mass casualties.
  • Authorities suspect an Islamist motive behind the planned attack.
  • The arrests follow a series of vehicle ramming attacks in Germany, including a 2016 incident at a Berlin Christmas market and a December attack in Magdeburg.
