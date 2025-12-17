Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office gives weather update as potential snow forecast for Christmas week

Dogs running in Kennington Park, London, in December 2022
Dogs running in Kennington Park, London, in December 2022 (PA Archive)
  • The Met Office forecasts a drop in temperatures next week, bringing overnight frost and the possibility of wintry showers, though widespread severe cold is not anticipated.
  • Heavy rain is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday across parts of south-west England and Wales, with yellow weather warnings issued for potential travel disruption and flooding.
  • Up to 60mm of rain is expected in some warning areas, resulting in six flood warnings and 96 flood alerts across England by Wednesday afternoon.
  • Temperatures are set to fall from 12-13C this week to 7-8C next week, bringing drier and less mild conditions closer to the Christmas period.
  • Unsettled weather, including strong winds and further heavy rain, is expected to continue throughout the week, with another low-pressure system forecast for the weekend.
