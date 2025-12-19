Christmas traffic warning with millions set to take to the roads today
- UK roads are forecast to experience their busiest Christmas on record, with traffic expected to peak on the Friday before Christmas.
- The AA estimates approximately 24.4 million cars will be on the road, with most drivers travelling locally to visit family and friends or for shopping.
- Congestion is anticipated around retail hotspots and motorway interchanges, and drivers are advised to plan ahead, check routes, and allow extra time.
- Both TomTom and the RAC also predict significant traffic, with the RAC forecasting 37.5 million leisure trips by car between Wednesday and Christmas Eve.
- For rail travel, the busiest days are expected to be Saturday 20 and Monday 22 December, with no trains running on Christmas Day and very few on Boxing Day.