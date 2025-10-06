Christmas rail chaos looms as £130m works cause disruption
- Thousands of rail passengers in the UK will face significant disruption over the Christmas and New Year period due to extensive engineering works.
- Network Rail is investing over £130 million in these projects, saying the holiday period is the "best time" for major works due to reduced commuter travel.
- Key routes affected include sections of the West Coast Main Line, services between Leeds and York, the Cambridge area, and London Waterloo, with specific closures and reduced timetables.
- Passengers are advised to check online journey planners and book tickets well in advance, as some lines will be very busy and alternative travel arrangements may be necessary.
- While 95 per cent of Britain's railways will be unaffected, the entire network will shut down on Christmas Day, and most operators will not run trains on Boxing Day.