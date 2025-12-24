Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Christmas Eve train services disrupted by staff shortages

Sam Hall
  • Great Western Railway services between Reading and Gatwick Airport were disrupted on Christmas Eve due to a shortage of train staff, expected to last until 5pm.
  • The M27 will be completely closed in both directions from Junction 9 to 11 from 8pm on Christmas Eve until 4 January, affecting journeys between Southampton and Portsmouth.
  • A signed diversion via the A27 is in place for the M27 closure, with delays anticipated daily between 10am and 4pm.
  • The RAC predicted 4.2 million festive car trips on Christmas Eve, with traffic expected to be heaviest on major roads like the M25 and M5 between 1pm and 7pm.
  • Motorists were advised by the RAC and AA to set out early, check their vehicles, and be prepared for congestion, with over 22 million cars estimated on the roads.
