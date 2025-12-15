Christmas getaway warning as drivers told to expect record traffic jams
- UK roads are predicted to experience their busiest Christmas getaway on record, with Friday expected to be the peak travel day with approximately 24.4 million vehicles.
- The RAC forecasts 37.5 million leisure car journeys between Wednesday and Christmas Eve, marking the highest figure since records began in 2013.
- Major routes like the M25, M4, M6, M1, and M60 are identified as potential traffic hotspots, with the worst hold-ups anticipated between 11 am and 7 pm on Saturday and Christmas Eve.
- Significant disruptions are also expected across other transport networks, including extensive engineering works on several key railway lines and record passenger numbers at UK airports and the Port of Dover.
- Motorists are advised to plan ahead, check their routes, and allow extra time for journeys due to the unprecedented volume of festive travel.