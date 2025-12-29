The record-breaking Christmas tree visitors are flocking to see
- A record-breaking Christmas tree at the National Trust's Cragside property in Northumberland attracted so many visitors that car parks became full.
- The 44.7-metre (147ft) giant redwood, adorned with over 1,300 lights, holds the Guinness World Record for the "World's Tallest Bedded Christmas Tree".
- On Saturday 27 November and Sunday, staff were forced to turn away visitors arriving by car due to overcrowding, despite the property opening earlier.
- The National Trust acknowledged "unprecedented numbers" of visitors, stating that closing car parks was a last resort for safety and traffic management.
- Visitors are advised to check the Cragside website and social media for updates before travelling, and to consider car-sharing or public transport due to expected high numbers.