How Trump’s tariffs could affect artificial Christmas tree prices
- Mac Harman, CEO of Balsam Hill, announced that artificial Christmas tree prices will rise by as much as 20 percent due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
- Harman has appealed to White House officials to lower the tariffs, arguing that artificial trees are not strategic goods and cannot be produced domestically.
- Surveys reveal that 83 percent of U.S. households planning a tree in 2025 will choose an artificial one, with 84 percent already noting increased decor costs.
- Mark Mathews from the National Retail Federation warned that businesses can no longer absorb tariff costs, leading to higher prices for consumers.
- White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai dismissed these economic concerns as “doomsday fantasizing,” citing rising real wages and robust consumer spending under President Trump.