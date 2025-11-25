Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Trump’s tariffs could affect artificial Christmas tree prices

Choosing the perfect fesh Christmas tree
  • Mac Harman, CEO of Balsam Hill, announced that artificial Christmas tree prices will rise by as much as 20 percent due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
  • Harman has appealed to White House officials to lower the tariffs, arguing that artificial trees are not strategic goods and cannot be produced domestically.
  • Surveys reveal that 83 percent of U.S. households planning a tree in 2025 will choose an artificial one, with 84 percent already noting increased decor costs.
  • Mark Mathews from the National Retail Federation warned that businesses can no longer absorb tariff costs, leading to higher prices for consumers.
  • White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai dismissed these economic concerns as “doomsday fantasizing,” citing rising real wages and robust consumer spending under President Trump.
