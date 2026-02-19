Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS worker ‘intimidated’ colleagues in series of sexual advances

Christopher Gyiripah worked as a radiographer at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey
  • NHS radiographer Christopher Gyiripah has been struck off the register for gross misconduct after making unwanted sexual advances towards female colleagues at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.
  • Gyiripah was accused of asking a junior colleague personal questions, looking her up on Facebook, commenting on her appearance, and later hugging and squeezing her bottom, telling her, 'I felt like touching you, so I did'.
  • He also asked another staff member to sit on his lap, making a 'patting gesture on his thigh', which made her feel 'very uncomfortable'.
  • The Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) hearing concluded that Gyiripah exploited his position of power for 'sexual gratification' and made staff feel 'intimidated'.
  • Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust dismissed Gyiripah in April 2022 following an internal investigation and stated its commitment to ensuring staff safety and addressing concerns promptly.
