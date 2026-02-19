NHS worker ‘intimidated’ colleagues in series of sexual advances
- NHS radiographer Christopher Gyiripah has been struck off the register for gross misconduct after making unwanted sexual advances towards female colleagues at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.
- Gyiripah was accused of asking a junior colleague personal questions, looking her up on Facebook, commenting on her appearance, and later hugging and squeezing her bottom, telling her, 'I felt like touching you, so I did'.
- He also asked another staff member to sit on his lap, making a 'patting gesture on his thigh', which made her feel 'very uncomfortable'.
- The Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) hearing concluded that Gyiripah exploited his position of power for 'sexual gratification' and made staff feel 'intimidated'.
- Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust dismissed Gyiripah in April 2022 following an internal investigation and stated its commitment to ensuring staff safety and addressing concerns promptly.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks