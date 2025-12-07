Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

A new study links this common habit to higher chronic pain levels in adults

Doctor explains how many coffees you can safely drink in a day
  • A study from Nicolaus Copernicus University in Poland has linked increased coffee consumption to higher chronic pain levels in older adults.
  • The research, which surveyed 205 healthy adults aged 60-88 over two years, found that increased coffee intake was associated with a 6.56-point rise in pain intensity.
  • Conversely, the study indicated that an increased intake of oily fish was linked to a 4.45-point reduction in pain intensity, possibly due to the anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3 fatty acids.
  • Researchers advised caution in interpreting the findings, stating that further research is required to confirm these associations.
  • Separately, a 2020 University of Bath study suggested that drinking coffee before breakfast could cause digestive pain, heartburn, and negatively impact blood glucose control, especially after poor sleep.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in