Common holiday baking spice recalled amid fears of lead contamination
- TBC Distribution Corporate has recalled its Lucky Food Brands cinnamon powder due to the potential of high levels of lead contamination.
- The affected product, sold in 40-gram vacuum-sealed pouches with a best-before date of September 15, 2027, was distributed to various retailers across 14 U.S. states.
- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned that consuming the product could contribute to elevated blood lead levels, although no illnesses have been reported.
- Consumers are advised not to eat the contaminated cinnamon powder and can contact the company for further information.
- This recall is part of a broader series of actions by the FDA, which has issued public health alerts and recalls for several other cinnamon brands found to contain high lead levels since May 2024.