New research shows millions are losing £343 every month

  • New research indicates four million people in the UK are losing money every month after covering essential costs, affecting over 860,000 children.
  • These households are in a "negative budget," meaning they lack sufficient funds for basic necessities like food, energy, or housing, with an average monthly shortfall of £343.
  • Citizens Advice reports that more than half of their debt clients are in this predicament, carrying an average debt of £9,963 per household.
  • An additional 320,000 people are at risk of falling into financial crisis, a figure projected to increase to 580,000 by 2025/26.
  • Citizens Advice and Debt Justice are calling on the government to provide targeted utility bill support, increase local housing allowance, and abolish the two-child benefit cap.
