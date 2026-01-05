Two high street chains collapse into administration
- High street chains Claire's and The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) are being put into administration.
- This move places about 2,500 UK staff at risk of redundancy.
- Both retailers, which had previously undergone restructuring, were acquired by investment firm Modella Capital last year.
- Modella Capital said that “last-ditch” efforts to save the businesses failed, making administration the only option.
- The firm cited challenging retail conditions, including weak consumer confidence, adverse government fiscal policies, and continued cost inflation, as contributing factors.