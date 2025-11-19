Lone Republican who voted against Epstein file release gets fact-checked by X
- House Representative Clay Higgins was the only Republican to vote against the release of the Epstein files, citing concerns that it would injure innocent people.
- Higgins argued that the bill abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure and would reveal names of witnesses, alibi providers, and family members.
- Fact-checkers on X disputed Higgins' claim, stating that the bill, H.R.4405, includes redactions for victims and uninvolved individuals.
- The bill passed the House 427-1 and was subsequently fast-tracked and approved by the US Senate, now awaiting the president's signature.
- Donald Trump, who previously opposed the release and called the case a “hoax,” made a sudden reversal, urging Republicans to vote for the bill, drawing criticism from Democrats who accused him of a political maneuver.