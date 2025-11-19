Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lone Republican who voted against Epstein file release gets fact-checked by X

Subcommittee Chair Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) speaks to reporters about the Epstein files after calling a recess in a hearing with the HouseÂ Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement in the Rayburn House Office Building on July 23, 2025 in Washington, DC (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
  • House Representative Clay Higgins was the only Republican to vote against the release of the Epstein files, citing concerns that it would injure innocent people.
  • Higgins argued that the bill abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure and would reveal names of witnesses, alibi providers, and family members.
  • Fact-checkers on X disputed Higgins' claim, stating that the bill, H.R.4405, includes redactions for victims and uninvolved individuals.
  • The bill passed the House 427-1 and was subsequently fast-tracked and approved by the US Senate, now awaiting the president's signature.
  • Donald Trump, who previously opposed the release and called the case a “hoax,” made a sudden reversal, urging Republicans to vote for the bill, drawing criticism from Democrats who accused him of a political maneuver.
