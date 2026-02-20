Cloudflare down: Users report disruption after outage
- Users of the US web infrastructure service Cloudflare are reporting widespread outages.
- Cloudflare officially acknowledged on Friday that its services were experiencing 'issues'.
- The company stated that users might encounter errors or timeouts when trying to access its network or services.
- Cloudflare confirmed it is actively investigating the problems and working to restore full service.
- This situation is currently a developing story, with updates expected.
