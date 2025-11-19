Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cause of the global Cloudflare outage revealed

Cloudflare down: Twitter, ChatGPT and popular sites not working amid technical problems
  • Cloudflare revealed that a single faulty file was responsible for a widespread internet outage that affected major websites such as ChatGPT and X.
  • The incident stemmed from a 'feature file' that rapidly doubled in size due to an internal system change, exceeding its intended limits.
  • This oversized file caused the software on Cloudflare's network machines to fail, leading to the disruption of numerous seemingly unconnected websites.
  • Cloudflare initially suspected a cyber attack but later identified the problem as an internal technical error within its systems.
  • The issue was fully resolved approximately six hours after it began, with Cloudflare's CEO, Matthew Prince, issuing an apology for the significant impact.
