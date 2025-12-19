Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coast Guard drops references to swastikas and nooses being ‘potentially divisive’

Noem confronted by deported veteran after insisting no former military were kicked out of the country
  • The U.S. Coast Guard has removed references in its new workplace harassment policy that characterised hate symbols like swastikas and nooses as "potentially divisive".
  • This decision followed widespread outrage from Congress and the public after reports that the military branch planned to downgrade the classification of such symbols.
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the "potentially divisive" wording would be completely expunged from the record to prevent misrepresentation.
  • The initial proposed change would have meant commanders might not be required to remove hateful signage, sparking concerns about the Coast Guard's stance on hate.
  • Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen lifted her hold on the nomination of Adm. Kevin Lunday for Coast Guard commandant, stating she was pleased with the stronger language against hate symbols.
